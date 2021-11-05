LHC seeks report on steps taken to control dengue

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab government on the steps taken to control dengue virus in the province and also the statistics of the citizens infected by dengue.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Shahid Karim was hearing an appeal filed by a local lawyer questioning the failure of the government to control dengue fever. The lawyer contended that Pakistan had seen a significant decline in number of Covid-19 cases but there were reports of a sharp increase in the number of dengue patients from various parts of the country, particularly from Punjab.

He said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had also stated that dengue virus situation in the province was serious but critical in Lahore. The lawyer stated that the hospitals in the City were fill to the capacity due to a large number of dengue patients. He argued that the government had failed to take timely measures to eliminate the dengue virus which was now playing havoc with the lives of the citizens. The bench adjourned the hearing till the next week and sought the reports from the government.