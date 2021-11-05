Relief package a joke: JUP

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan central leader Allama Qari Muhammad Zawar Bahadur has said the PTI government’s so-called relief package is a cruel joke with the poor nation. The PTI has broken all records of inflation in the country’s history, he said while addressing a meeting on Thursday. The JUP leader said the prime minister would increase the prices of petroleum products which were already at the highest level in the history of the country.