Relief package a joke: JUP

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan central leader Allama Qari Muhammad Zawar Bahadur has said the PTI government’s so-called relief package is a cruel joke with the poor nation. The PTI has broken all records of inflation in the country’s history, he said while addressing a meeting on Thursday. The JUP leader said the prime minister would increase the prices of petroleum products which were already at the highest level in the history of the country.
LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association office-bearers have demanded the government lift ban on issuing declarations for...
LAHORE:The meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority has foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken in...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab government on the steps taken to control...
LAHORE: Hindus from all over the world, including Pakistan, celebrated their festival "Diwali" with enthusiasm.The...
LAHORE: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited Punjab University here on Thursday with an aim...
LAHORE: Around 64 international students from 13 countries are admitted to different disciplines in Government College...