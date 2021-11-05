Denmark detains Russian research ship in legal dispute

MOSCOW: Danish authorities have detained a Russian research vessel in the northern port of Skagen as part of a legal dispute with a Canadian company, the Russian embassy in Denmark said on Thursday.
The state-owned Akademik Ioffe, which belongs to Russia’s Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, was detained on Monday and its documents seized, the embassy said in a statement. "The arrest of the vessel was carried out as an interim measure in a third-party claim," the embassy said, without providing further details.
News agency TASS quoted the embassy saying there were 38 crew and 23 scientists on board. "The lawsuit was launched by Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd. in connection with the previous commercial activities of the Akademik Ioffe," TASS quoted embassy attache Maria Syrovatko as saying.
