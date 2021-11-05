Belgium cuts cop sentence for shooting migrant toddler

MONS, Belgium: A Belgian court on Thursday reduced from 12 to 10 months a police officer’s suspended sentence for fatally shooting a Kurdish toddler during a chase of a van carrying migrants.
Two-year-old Mawda was fatally wounded by a shot to the head in May 2018 as police chased a van being driven across Belgium by traffickers taking migrants from the continent to Britain. The high-profile tragedy caused a scandal in Belgium and, for rights activists, became a symbol of the dangers posed by the "criminalisation" of irregular migration.
BERLIN: A charity ship has rescued 800 migrants in the Mediterranean and is heading for the Italian port of Lampedusa,...
MOSCOW: Danish authorities have detained a Russian research vessel in the northern port of Skagen as part of a legal...
VATICAN CITY: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a private audience with Pope Francis on Thursday and met with...
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army said on Thursday the formation of a new government is now "imminent", following last week’s...
NEW YORK: New Jersey’s Democratic governor won reelection albeit just barely, providing some consolation to...
TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Western governments on Thursday he would accept no "excessive demands"...