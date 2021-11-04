Long overdue

Without women no country can prosper. Even Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam said," no nation can rise to height of glory unless their women are side by side them”.

However, it is unfortunate that women in Pakistan are denied fundamental human rights owing to traditions and regressive laws. It is imperative that the government do right by the women of this county and ensure that all women are given their rights in full.

Hunzla Kakar Huramzai

Zhob