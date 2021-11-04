Long overdue

Without women no country can prosper. Even Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam said," no nation can rise to height of glory unless their women are side by side them”.
However, it is unfortunate that women in Pakistan are denied fundamental human rights owing to traditions and regressive laws. It is imperative that the government do right by the women of this county and ensure that all women are given their rights in full.
Hunzla Kakar Huramzai
Zhob
In July, Murad Raas, the education minister of Punjab, affirmed to open schools for people from the transgender...
The frequent transfers of federal and provincial officers and judges is difficult for those transferred and their...
Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement, but the contents of the agreement have not been...
The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori...
This letter refers to the article ‘Efficient irrigation’ by Dr Imran Saqib Khalid . The article provided useful...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the matter of improper garbage disposal in Lahore. Residents and...