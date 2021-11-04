Punjab leading Inter-Provincial Boys U17 Weightlifting

LAHORE: Punjab with four gold medals, one silver and one bronze, and 76 points led the points table of Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament on the second day at the weightlifting venue at NPSC Gymnasium.

Balochistan were second with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal, and 46 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were third with three silver medals and 30 points followed by Sindh who had scored 24 points with four bronze medals.

Punjab’s Sameer Khan grabbed gold medal in 59kg weight category. Faisal Ullah of KP took silver and Sindh’s M Ali got bronze.

In the 64kg contest, Punjab’s Abdul Raheem clinched the gold medal, Noor Ahmed of Balochistan took silver while bronze went to Sindh’s Shaharyar. Punjab weightlifters dominated the 49kg competition by winning gold and silver medals through Shayan Ali and Hamza Tariq, respectively. M Fahad of Balochistan bagged bronze.

Punjab’s M Ali Ghani got gold medal in 55kg contest while silver and bronze medals were won by KP’s Rafiullah and Sindh’s Wajih Ullah, respectively.

In Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Hockey, Punjab outplayed Balochistan by 8-0 at National Hockey Stadium.

Hamza Fayaz, Ahmed Noor, Rana Waleed and M Ammad struck two field goals each.

Sindh scripted a 5-2 victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. M Adnan and Abdul Wahab of Sindh netted two goals each while Saad Ali scored one. Hassan Ali and M Hassan were the scorers for KP.

In the Under-16 Girls Hockey, Punjab thrashed Sindh by 9-0. Sharika Sarwar executed three goals, Saira Younis and Maleeha Younis scored two goals each, while Mehak Rashid and Sehrish Kamal contributed one each.

KP defeated Balochistan by 4-0. Adeeba Ali scored two goals while Nida Ali and Sawaira Kishwar struck one goal each.