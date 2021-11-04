 
Thursday November 04, 2021
World

Acid victims

By AFP
November 04, 2021

Rome: Portraits of acid attack victims have gone on show at Italy’s Uffizi art gallery alongside a sculpture by Baroque master Bernini of his lover whose face he disfigured out of jealousy. The exhibition at the prestigious Florence museum aims to show the horror of violence against women -- starting with one of the world’s greatest sculptors.