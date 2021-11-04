Oxford college

 
Thursday November 04, 2021
By AFP
November 04, 2021

London: A graduate college at Oxford University could be renamed after a Vietnamese billionaire whose budget airline staffed its inaugural flights with bikini-clad air hostesses. Linacre College said this week it would change its name to Thao College, after a "transformative donation" of £155 million ($211 million) from the SOVICO group, headed by Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.