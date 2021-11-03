Bilawal pledges to continue protests against price hike

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday pledged to continue with the ongoing mass protests against the unprecedented inflation unleashed by Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) government that has deprived the masses of basic essentials.

He expressed these views on Tuesday during separate meetings with leaders and PPP activists of different Union Councils in Larkana. The PPP, Bilawal said, is determined to send this PTI government packing. It would soon take the masses on board for giving a final knockout blow to the oppressive and tyrant government that has given nothing to the country except skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. He said the PTI government has dealt a comprehensive blow to the economic, social and political fabric of the country. He said this while meeting the local leadership of UC 9, Mohalla Riyali, Larkana.

Later, the chairman PPP presided over another meeting at UC-10 in Lehar Colony, hosted by UC President Haleem Rahojo and General Secretary Yasir Lahar, at the residence of Haji Ali Nawaz Lehar. The meeting discussed the problems and issues of the area and Bilawal approved solutions. On the occasion, the PPP chairman said people across the country are disturbed by backbreaking inflation and poverty unleashed by the incumbent PTI government. There is brewing widescale unrest fueled by spiraling inflation, he warned. The people, he said, wanted a government that builds houses, provides employment and keeps inflation and hoarding in check, whereas the Imran Khan government is run out of solutions to the issues.

Bilawal claimed that only the PPP had the unique and people-friendly programmes. The PPP always created jobs and boosted economy, he said while adding the U-turn specialist prime minister came to power by pledging 10 million jobs but rendered hundreds of thousands jobless instead.

Bilawal also chaired a meeting at the residence of party secretary Abdul Bari Abbasi in Mohalla Riyli Bagh, hosted by UC-9 President Abdul Waris Bhutto and General Secretary Ali Hassan Lashari. He inquired of the party workers and leadership about the problems and issues of the constituencies. The PPP chief praised the party officials and workers for holding historic countrywide protests on Oct 29.

He said the situation has turned so bad for the common man that today parents are tormented for not being able to send children to schools or buying medicine for the elderly, because they simply can't afford it.

There is a simmering turmoil in the country and Pakistan has been led into hot waters by the inefficient puppet government of PTI. “The PPP alone has the capacity to pull the country out of the devastating situation,” Bilawal asserted.