Qureshi to lead PTI’s anti-corruption rally in Sindh

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Vice-Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will address a public gathering on Thursday as a part of the party’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign - ‘Save Sindh’.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, announced that Qureshi and other PTI leaders would lead the rally from Karachi to Umerkot, where they will address the public gathering.

“The event at Mithi coincides with the religious festival of Hindus- Diwali and PTI workers will take part in Diwali celebrations to express solidarity with Hindu community,” said Sheikh, who is also the party’s central vice-president.

Sheikh said that PTI had expedited its public contact campaign across Sindh and scheduled workers’ conventions and rallies that would help get province’s residents rid of PPP’s corrupt government.

The PTI leader claimed that the public gathering at Mithi would prove the last nail in the political coffin of PPP, adding, “We are going to thrust a final blow to the crumbling wall of the corrupt Sindh government.”

Known as ‘Multani Faqeer’, in the Thar Desert region, Qureshi is a spiritual leader (pir) of the Ghousia Jamaat, with tens of thousands of followers in the region. He also took part in general elections from two National Assembly constituencies of Umerkot and Tharparkar and lost the polls to the PPP’s candidates with a thin margin.