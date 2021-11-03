Pact with TLP be made public: JUP

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Sawad-e-Azam) Central President Mahfooz Mashhadi and Secretary General Iqbal Shah have demanded that the agreement reached between the TLP and the government be made public so that the nation should know the terms agreed upon after the loss of precious lives and property in the name of Namoos-e-Risalat.

Addressing a meeting on Tuesday, they said although the demand of expelling the French ambassador is wrong, giving up of the basic demand proved that the issue is concerned with politics and worldliness, and not the honour of the holy prophet (SAW).

They lamented that common workers and people were brought to processions in the love of the prophet (SAW) and they died and got wounded and arrested. They said a humiliating agreement at the middle of the protest march badly hurt the confidence and feelings of millions of lovers of the prophet (SAW). The result of the long march is against the national interests, they said.

They also criticized the inclusion of professional religious personalities in the negotiations instead of Ahle Sunnat Ulema and said it raised doubts over the protests and negotiation process.