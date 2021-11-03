Idenfo and JSIL join hands

KARACHI: Idenfo Ltd and JS Investments Limited have partnered together to launch a new digital onboarding journey for JSIL retail customers. The solution, built by Idenfo, will allow individuals to open an account digitally, covering all the key, AML and KYC controls with an intuitive and customer-friendly journey.
Working jointly, Idenfo and JSIL aim to revolutionise mutual funds value delivery in Pakistan. "The financial services industry is going through a massive digital disruption and there are rising investor expectations for technology-based services and a seamless customer experience. In this context, we are excited to be partnering with Idenfo for introducing the system that aims to assist investors through streamlined account opening", said Ms. Iffat Mankani, CEO of JSIL. Mr. Naseer Hasan, CEO of Idenfo Ltd added, "At Idenfo, we enable businesses to build trust with their customers. Idenfo is proud to power JSIL's digital onboarding journey with its state-of-the art name screening, verification and KYC platform."
LAHORE: To combat smog in the provincial metropolis, commissioner Lahore on Tuesday imposed a ban on setting municipal...
MULTAN: The NCOC has issued new guidelines for corona vaccination in educational institutions. Deputy Commissioner...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved the verdict on maintainability of petitions against the Ravi...
LAHORE: Keeping in view the high number of dengue cases in Punjab especially in Lahore, King Edward Medical...
MANSEHRA: Four members of a family were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a car collided with a passenger...
LAHORE: QS World University Rankings has issued its new ranking of universities across Asia in which Punjab University...