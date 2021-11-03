PPDA gives strike call from 5th: Motorists purchasing extra petrol in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Motorists here on Tuesday purchased extra petrol and diesel to avoid shortage of fuel because of the announcement of Petrol Pump Dealers Association (PPDA) to go on strike from November 5, 2021.

There is a fear of shutdown of all petrol pumps in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from November 5 following the call of the central organisations that are seeking hike in commission. There are a total of 135 petrol pumps in Rawalpindi and Islamabad where banners were displayed that petrol pumps would be closed from November 5, 2021.

On the other hand, the government machinery was making efforts to get the strike call cancelled and called the representatives of Petrol Pump Dealers Association (PPDA) for negotiations today (November 3)

The association agreed to hold talks with the authorities and announced that negotiations would take place at the Petroleum Division on November 3.

The All Pakistan Petrol Pump Dealers Association (APPPDA) Islamabad/ Rawalpindi President, Raja Waseem Kiani, told The News that they will go on strike from November 5 if the government did not accept their demands.

He said the government had requested to start negotiations from November 3 to resolve all issues. He said that the commission of petrol pumps is only 2.5 percent for the last nine years though expenditures have increased manifold since 2012.