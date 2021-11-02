PML-N protests rising price hike, unemployment in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Women Wing on Monday staged a protest against price hike and unemployment. Led by PMLN provincial president Amir Muqam, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

PML-N Members Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali and Sobia Shahid as well as other party activists were also present in large numbers. The protesters set ablaze old tyres on the road to give vent to their anger over the “anti-people policies of the government”.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said the anti-people policies of the rulers had badly affected the poor. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had failed to run affairs of the government and he was pushing the country towards backwardness. Amir Muqam urged the government to inform the nation about the recent agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund.

He said the prime minister employed various tactics to save ‘thieves’ from accountability, adding that the days of the government were numbered. The PMLN leader said the people were protesting against the wrong policies of the rulers but the prime minister had adopted silence over the rising inflation and reneged on his promises.