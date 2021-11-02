Pact with TLP can be made public after 10 days: Maulana Bashir

ISLAMABAD: Seelani Trust chief Maulana Bashir Farooqi said although there was nothing against the national interest in the agreement with TLP but we cannot publicise its details before the 10th day of the agreement.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said that other signatories included Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and members of the Shura of TLP signed on the pact.