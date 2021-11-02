Cop martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was martyred in firing by armed men in the limits of the Mathra Police Station on Monday.

Officials said ASI Imtiaz Khan of the Charsadda Police was coming back after attending a hearing in a court in Peshawar when he came under attack by the armed men in the limits of Mathra Police Station.

The body was shifted for postmortem while a search operation was launched in the area to arrest the killers.Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations ) Haroonur Rashid, SSP Investigation Kokab Farooq and other officials visited the spot after the incident. The SSP Operations said the investigators were collecting the evidence to work out the case and arrest the killers.

A few days ago, a traffic police official Mohibullah was shot by the attackers in the limits of Mathra Police Station when he was coming back after performing polio security duty in Nasir Bagh.

Before that, a traffic police ASI, Nauman Khan, lost life in an attack while on way from home in Urmar to his office. The group behind both the attacks is yet to be traced. The frequent incidents have triggered concern among the people.

Apart from Peshawar, attacks on police continue in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The district police officer Bannu Imran Shahid survived a bomb attack in Mir Ali the other day.Besides, four policemen were martyred in an attack by the armed men in Lakki Marwat last week.Police personnel were targeted in several other districts in the recent months as well.