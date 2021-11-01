Robbers kill man in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Some unidentified robbers killed a man, when he offered resistance against the cattle theft at the Shah Hussain Bypass on the National Highway in Khairpur.
Reports said some unidentified robbers killed a man, identified as Nisar Mangi, when he offered resistance against the cattle theft at Shah Hussain Bypass in Kot Meer Muhammad city of Khairpur. The residents, along with the body, staged a sit-in on the National Highway in Khairpur, over the killing of the man, causing the National Highway to remain closed for three hours. The protesters said the law and order situation in Khairpur was deteriorating.
