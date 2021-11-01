Body of murdered boy recovered

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 733 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of...
DUBAI: Trent Boult led an inspired bowling attack as New Zealand thrashed Twenty20 World Cup favourites India by eight...
ISLAMABAD: A day after rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his...
LAHORE: Two dengue fever patients died across the province in the last 24 hours, all of them were reported from...
PANJGUR: Two persons were killed in a bomb blast in the Panjgur bazaar on Sunday. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul...
LAHORE: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said...