Monday November 01, 2021
Body of murdered boy recovered

By Our Correspondent
November 01, 2021
LAHORE: A 16-year-old boy’s body was recovered from a field near Sialkot Interchange near Basti Mor in Manawan. He was shot dead in Manawan Police Station limits Sunday.