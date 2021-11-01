ITC Tennis League springs into action

ISLAMABAD: Around 100 players turning up for the different categories in the ITC Tennis League spent a busy day here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Sunday.
Players affiliated with tennis clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are competing in the four different categories to be contested during the upcoming six months. The categories to be contested during the league include under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16.
Action will continue at the complex for the next six months. “The weekend league is aimed at bringing in the best from the raw talent. These players will be made realize about the flaws in their games and would be advised to come with the new vigor for the next week. All record so of the league are being maintained,” Fazale Subhan, the Chief Organiser, said. Results: Girls U-16 category: Faleesha Waqas bt Amara Khan 5-2.
LAHORE: The 65th National Men's Weightlifting Championship and 5th National Women Weightlifting Championship started...
LAHORE: The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association is organising the NAYZA All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship...
LAHORE: Skipper Saud Shakeel hit an unbeaten 118 and Omair Bin Yousuf scored 93 as Pakistan Shaheens drew their...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo rode to the rescue of beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday...
FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: Phil Neville wasted no time in focusing his efforts on next season after Inter...
BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski netted twice as Bayern Munich responded to their German Cup disaster in midweek with a 5-2...