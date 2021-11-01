ITC Tennis League springs into action

ISLAMABAD: Around 100 players turning up for the different categories in the ITC Tennis League spent a busy day here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Sunday.

Players affiliated with tennis clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are competing in the four different categories to be contested during the upcoming six months. The categories to be contested during the league include under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16.

Action will continue at the complex for the next six months. “The weekend league is aimed at bringing in the best from the raw talent. These players will be made realize about the flaws in their games and would be advised to come with the new vigor for the next week. All record so of the league are being maintained,” Fazale Subhan, the Chief Organiser, said. Results: Girls U-16 category: Faleesha Waqas bt Amara Khan 5-2.