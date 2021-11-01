Russian tourists flock back to Egypt’s Red Sea

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt: Mussa al-Nahas sat outside his fragrance and spice shop overlooking the Red Sea beaming at the sight of Russian tourists, who are beginning to flood back to Sharm el-Sheikh six years after a terror attack. "Today is much, much better than three or four months ago because the Russians are back," he told AFP. "The return of Russian flights has spurred other countries to also open up," he added.