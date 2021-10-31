 
Sunday October 31, 2021
World

12 dead in blast near Aden’s airport

By AFP
October 31, 2021
ADEN: At least 12 civilians were killed on Saturday in a blast near the airport of Aden, the Yemeni government’s interim capital, a senior security official told AFP.

"Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion" in the vicinity of Aden airport and "there are also serious injuries", said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that the cause of the blast was unknown.