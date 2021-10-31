PHF shortlist 21 players for Junior World Cup

KARACHI: The national selection committee has shortlisted 21 players before the selection of the final 18-member squad for Junior World Cup to be held in India from November 24.

The final team would be announced after four practice matches against the seniors in Lahore, head coach Olympian Danish Kaleem said at a media briefing at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on Saturday.

PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar and secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa were also present during the two- days trials held in Karachi.

The selection committee comprised Olympians Kaleem Ullah, Ayaz Mehmood, Waseem Feroze, Khalid Hameed and Nasir Ali.

Danish said that the boys would report in Lahore on November 4 where the last training session and four practice matches would be held on November, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

The seniors have been in a training camp for Asian Hockey Championship which is to be held in Bangladesh next month.

The head coach said that the boys would learn a lot by playing against the senior team.

He further said Pakistan junior hockey team would depart for India on November 19 or 20.

He said that Pakistan would play two practice matches before the Junior World Cup, against Canada and the US, but the last one was yet to be confirmed.

Danish said that Pakistan were placed in pool D which is a tough one as Germany and Argentina are tough opponents. “The Egyptian team is also a good one, a balanced side. We will have to win two matches to secure a berth in the quarter-finals.

He said that Pakistan team had not played against other countries because of Covid-19 but the boys had participated in a number of domestic events and they had been trained very well in camps.

Players shortlisted: Waqar (GK), Rizwan Ali, Aqeel Ahmed, Adeel Latif, Moin Shakeel, Ammad Uddin Anjum, Roman Khan, Gazanfer Ali, Hanan Shahid, Rana Waheed, Umair Sattar, Abdullah, Mohibullah, Abuzar, Abdul Mannan, Ali Aziz, Mohsin Hassan, Muhammad Abdullah, Ahtesham Aslam, Abdul Rehman and Samiullah.

Reserves: Hassaan Ameen, Murtaza Yaqoob, Shahzeb, Arbaz Ahmed, Shahzeb.