COAS Taekwondo in Islamabad from Nov. 4

LAHORE: The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is holding the first COAS Pakistan Open International (G1) Taekwondo Championship in Islamabad.

PTF President Lt Col (Retd) Waseem Ahmed said that the finest athletes, both male and female, from countries across the globe will assemble in Islamabad for the event, which is to be held from November 4 to 8 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Over three days, 550 athletes will compete for gold and glory across 16 (Male/Female) medals categories.