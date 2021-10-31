Khurrum Sher Zaman says PM aware of people’s problems

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi president, Khurrum Sher Zaman, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the people’s economic problems and the decision of not increasing the prices of petroleum products by the PM was made in the interest of the people.

Zaman, who is also a member of the Sindh Assembly, said people were facing difficulties due to high petroleum products’ prices but the prices had risen globally.

Reacting to the opposition’s criticism, he said the statements being issued by opponents of the PTI were for their own interests rather than the public.

Zaman maintained that the provision of relief to the public was the top priority of the PTI government.