IPS hosts web talk series

Islamabad: Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) hosted web talk series of Hatim Zaghloul, an information and communications technology (ICT) scientist known for his several ICT inventions and innovations including Wi-Fi in the 1990s, a statement said on Saturday.

A large number of ICT professionals, researchers, teachers, and students from both the public and private sectors in the country attended the online sessions titled “Frontiers of the World’s ICT Research & Innovation”.

Speakers and participants had rich debate on rich topics such as blockchain, wireless communication, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key speakers in the sessions included Dr. Adeel Akram (professor at University of Engineering and Technology, Taxilla), Humayun Zafar (Chairman Open Source Foundation Pakistan), and Dr. Hussam Kinawai (co-founder and chief scientist at Wedge Networks Inc.).