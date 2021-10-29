France sends its envoy in Pakistan to Egypt

ISLAMABAD: France has transferred its ambassador for Pakistan, Marc Barety, to Egypt and he has assumed his new assignment in Cairo.
He served as ambassador in Pakistan for more than three years. He assumed responsibilities in Cairo last month. He was given an extension in Pakistan last year when the Tehrik-e-Labbaik (TLP) started agitation against France and demanded his expulsion in the wake of obnoxious remarks of French president.
Diplomatic sources told The News that France has appointed new envoy for Pakistan, who had planned to reach Pakistan early this month, but he changed his mind later on. It is likely the new French ambassador will assume his charge in Pakistan early next year, the sources added.
Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and a spokesman Asim Iftikhar were not available for their comment as calls were made to them. Interestingly Pakistan’s embassy in Paris has no ambassador ever since Ambassador Moeenul Haq was transferred as ambassador for China from France early last year. Pakistan’s embassy in French capital is looked after by chargé d’affaires.
