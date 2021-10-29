PPP to hold protest against inflation, joblessness in all districts today: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party has always taken the country out of difficult times, given voice to the poor, farmers and labourers, and this time too it is ready to steer the country out of the current crisis.

Addressing a gathering in Larkana, he said the people of the city would have to support him because it had become inevitable to raise voice against the economic murder of the common man.

He said a historic protest would be staged against inflation, unemployment and injustice in every district of Pakistan on Friday. He said by doing so, the party would send a message to the world that the economic murder of people of the country would not be tolerated anymore and the fate of common would be changed.

Bilawal regretted that Sindh was the only province whose competitive examinations were stopped, adding that the Sindh Public Service Commission was providing employment opportunities to the youth. He said his party had always fought against dictators. He said the incumbent government was nothing but a puppet. He said the era of PPP would come soon and it would create more jobs.

Earlier, Bilawal asked people about their problems gave instructions to the authorities concerned to resolve the issues. He also offered condolences to the families of party workers, who lost their lives. MNA Khurshid Junejo, Syed Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Khair Muhammad Sheikh and others were also present.