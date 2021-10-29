Trials for junior hockey team begin today

KARACHI: All is set for the selection of 18-member Pakistan junior team at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium as the two-day trials start on Friday (today), PHF sources said on Thursday.

Matches will be organised between the probable players to select the players for the Junior World Cup to be played in India next month. The selection committee will consider the players’ form, fitness, skills, and stamina.

Pakistan juniors head coach Danish Kaleem said that intense matches between the participants of the training camp would be held to identify skillful players.

The PHF has also planned a series of practice matches between Pakistan seniors and juniors ahead of the World Cup. The schedule of these matches will be announced later.