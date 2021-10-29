Mahatir, Abdullah reach Junior National Tennis under-18 final

LAHORE: Mahatir Muhammad and Abdullah Aadnan reached the underr-18 final of Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship here at the Punjab Academy courts Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

In the semi-finals, Mahatir beat Farman Shakeel 7-5, 6-4 and Abdullah beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-2.

In Boys U16 semi-final, Nadir Ali Raza got walkover against Bilal Asim and Shaeel Durab beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-0.

In U14 semifinal, Asad Zaman beat Muzamil Bhand 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-2 and Ahtesham Humayum beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-4.

In U12 quarter-finals, Abu Bakar Talha beat Omer Jawad 7-5, 6-3, Abdul Basit beat Nabeel Ali Qayyum 6-4, 7-6, Zohaib Afzal beat Sameer Zaman 6-1, 6-2, and Ameer Mazari beat Abdur Rehman 6-1, 6-0.

In U10 quarter-finals, Abdur Rehman beat Arman Nawaz 4-0, 4-0, Rashid Ali beat Majid Ali 4-0, 4-1, Fajjar Fayyaz beat Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-0.

In girls U18 semi-final, Amna Ali Qayyum beat Ashtifila Arif 6-2, 6-0, and Zahra Suleman beat Zainab Ali 6-2, 6-2.

In boys U18 doubles semi-final, Farman and Nalain beat Shaeel and Ali Talha 3-6, 7-6, 10-7, Abdullah Adnan and Mahatir beat Faizan and Hassan 6-2, 6-2.

In under-14 doubles, Ameer Mazari and Nadir Ali Raza beat Sohan Noor and Abu Bakar 4-0, 4-1, while Asad and Humayum beat Muneer and Muzamil 4-2, 4-2.