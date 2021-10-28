Solidarity expressed with Kashmiris in KP

PESHAWAR: A number of functions were arranged in various parts of KP on Wednesday as the province observed Kashmir Black Day to condemn the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and express solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan led a rally in the provincial metropolis which culminated at the Governor’s House.

Provincial cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Arif Ahmadzai, political figures from occupied Kashmir, government officials and civil society members attended the rally.

Participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the barbarism and Indian oppression in the occupied valley.

While talking to media persons, the chief minister said that 27th October 1947 was one of the darkest days of human history which marked the beginning of Indian forces brutalities and atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiri people have been victims of Indian state terrorism for the last seven decades.

Mahmood khan said the Pakistani government and people fully support Kashmiris freedom struggle and would continue its moral and diplomatic support at every front.

He called upon the United Nations and other human rights organizations to take notice of Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

Mahmood Khan said the Kashmiri people must be given the right to live as they wish, adding that the Pakistan government and people stand by the Kashmiri brothers.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) marked the day here at the Nishtar Hall.

The KPCTA arranged a photo exhibition displaying pictures of innocent Kashmiri women and children killed and maimed by the Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides KPCTA Director Yousaf Ali, General Manager Tourism Sajjad Hameed and others, a large number of students of various educational institutions attended the event.

“We are observing the Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination,” Yousaf said while speaking on the occasion.

The students organized a walk in support of the Kashmiri people besides arranging photo exhibition and tableaus to expose the Indian state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

TIMERGARA: The district administration in Lower Dir with the collaboration of the Education Department arranged a programme. Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Abdul Wali Khan was the chief guest.

Abdul Wali Khan stated that today we are celebrating Kashmir Black Day to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison and that Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for their birthright of self-determination.

WANA: People staged rallies in the South Waziristan tribal district to observe the black day. The rallies were held in Kaniguram, Wana, and the deputy commissioner’s compound, wherein the tribal elders appealed to the United Nations to take notice of the atrocities of the Indian army on Kashmiri people.

Member National Assembly Merajuddin, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak and other officials and local elders addressed the rallies.

The speakers said the tribal people were ready to render sacrifices by helping the army and government of Pakistan and also to help the Kashmiri brethren.

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan led a rally from the Tehsil Municipal administration office in Mansehra.

Holding banners and placards the participants marched through Kashmir road and Abbottabad roads.

In Lower Kohistan, Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam led a rally. The protesters raised slogans in support of the Kashmiris and against the Indian occupation.

In Upper Kohistan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hussain led the rally.

Functions were also arranged in Peshawar and other parts of KP to mark the day. These were well-attended by the government officials and common people.