CAA edge Muslim Club in PPFL match

RAWALPINDI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) edged out Muslim Club Chaman 2-1 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at Municipal Stadium.

Hanif put Muslim Club in lead with an opener in the first half’s injury time. CAA hit back in the second half, netting the equalizer in the 74th minute

Naeem scored the all important winner for CAA in the 78th minute with the beautiful converted goal.

Pakistan Air Force defeated Navy 3-0 in another match.

Samad scored the opener with Muhammad Mujahid doubling the score 2-0 in the 68th minute. Third goal was scored by Samad again in the 70th minute to settle the matter.