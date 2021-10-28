CAA edge Muslim Club in PPFL match

RAWALPINDI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) edged out Muslim Club Chaman 2-1 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at Municipal Stadium.
Hanif put Muslim Club in lead with an opener in the first half’s injury time. CAA hit back in the second half, netting the equalizer in the 74th minute
Naeem scored the all important winner for CAA in the 78th minute with the beautiful converted goal.
Pakistan Air Force defeated Navy 3-0 in another match.
Samad scored the opener with Muhammad Mujahid doubling the score 2-0 in the 68th minute. Third goal was scored by Samad again in the 70th minute to settle the matter.
MANCHESTER: A year later than planned, the countdown to the women’s European Championship begins on Thursday when...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles categories...
LAHORE: Experienced cricketer Mohammad Hafeez dedicated Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup to the...
LAHORE: Saud Shakeel-led Pakistan Shaheens begin their five-match series against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele...
SYDNEY: Australian batsman Steve Smith has welcomed Ben Stokes’ return to England’s Ashes team, saying the...
LONDON: Chelsea needed a penalty shootout for the second consecutive round to reach the quarter-finals of the League...