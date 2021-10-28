Covid-19 cases: Declining trend continues nationwide

ISLAMABAD: With only 1.34 percent positivity ratio, the country witnessed decline in per day positive cases, disease trend and death rate on Wednesday. The national tally of novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday reported one of the lowest positivity ratios recorded during past 24 hours.

As many as 13 infected patients died of the deadly virus, including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) informed via tweet.

“Some 38,430 tests were conducted across the country with 516 more people tested positive for the contagious disease,” adding, “there were 1,445 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid-19 dedicated healthcare facilities in the country,” The NCOC data revealed. The Covid-19 positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.