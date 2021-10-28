India’s illegal occupation: Kashmiris across the world observe Black Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the World observed Black Day on Wednesday to convey to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27 October 1947, the Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in violation of the Partition Plan of the Sub-Continent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations. The day is being marked by a complete shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Protest rallies were held in world capitals to draw attention of the international community towards Indian state terrorism in occupied territory. Call for the shutdown and march was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat organisations.

The observance of the Black Day is also aimed at drawing attention of the world towards the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir due to the continued military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist regime in the territory since 05 August 2019.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly urged the Modi government to stop its persecution campaign in IIOJ&K and give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people. Addressing the rally at the D-Chowk in Islamabad, he said India is digging its own grave by oppressing Muslims and other minorities.

The president said the history of India is blotched with dark eras of tyranny and its future would be even darker under the Hindutva supremacy. He paid homage to the perseverance and struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian illegal domination and state-terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

The rally was attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, political figures, and people from various walks of life. Reaffirming Pakistan’s continued support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

In his message on the eve of Kashmir Black Day, Imran Khan said, “I reassure my Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will continue to provide all possible support and stand shoulder to shoulder with them till the realization of their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination.”

Even after seven decades of brutal rule by Indian occupation forces, the will of the Kashmiris remains strong, said the PM. He urged the international community to play its role in pressing India to stop forthwith its human rights violations in IIOJ&K, and let the Kashmiris decide their own future in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Referring to the Kashmir Black Day, the prime minister said it was also a day to commemorate the countless sacrifices Kashmiris had made and continue to make as they resist inhuman occupation and subjugation by India against their will.

“India's illegal occupation was meant to suppress the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people to freely determine their future,” he added. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan will continue to support its Kashmiri brethren in their just right of self-determination. He urged the international community to play its role to resolve the longstanding issue.

Fawad called upon the world community to support Kashmiri people's just struggle for their right to self-determination. He stated this while inaugurating a photo exhibition in connection with the Black Day in Islamabad.

He said it is the responsibility of every human to support the oppressed innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly condemned the inhuman atrocities of Indian occupational forces in IIOJ&K. He said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom at every forum.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi visited Tetrinote Crossing Point near Line of Control in Rawlakot and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris living on the other side of LoC. In Muzaffarabad, protest demonstration was held under the Kashmir Liberation Cell at District Office Complex.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar led a Kashmir walk in Lahore in connection with the Kashmir Black Day. The participants of rally were carrying placards and raised slogans in favour of Kashmiri people' right to self-determination.

Kashmir Black Day was also observed across Sindh today like other parts of the country. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a rally was held led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day in Peshawar.

The PMLN President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir as they marked the Black Day. In a statement, Shehbaz said without holding India accountable for its tyranny and oppression, the United Nations and its manifesto would be a cruel joke with the oppressed Kashmiris.

“This genocide of the Kashmiris by India had revived the dark history of Hitler’s atrocities,” he further added. Shehbaz saluted the courage of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for standing firm and making sure that Indian brutalities could not shake the foundation of their resolve. He said with their sacrifices, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had written a unique chapter of struggle for freedom in the history of the world.

“Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup against India was celebrated across Kashmir from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad and the jubilations are strong evidence of their unshakable affiliation with Pakistan.”

These views were expressed by Kashmiri leaders residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the Kashmir Black Day to commemorate the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian occupation forces more than seven decades back.

Addressing to the gathering, Pakistan’s Consul General to Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan clearly expressed his determination that Pakistan stood by its position on the "Kashmir dispute" and the government would not compromise on the issue at any cost.

Senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Javed Yaqub said that the new generation living in Kashmir waved the green flag on the victories of Pakistan and expressed their views to the world but, he added, the international community unfortunately was not ready to pay attention on their bonding with Pakistan.

The Pakistan Embassy in Russia observed Black Day for expression of solidarity with the people of IIOJ&K. The gathering was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and all members of Pakistan’s mission in Moscow. The gathering was arranged by the embassy and later a webinar was held in the afternoon where intellectuals from various walks of life took part in a discussion to commemorate the black day when Indian occupying forces captured Kashmir which was a Muslim majority part of undivided Sub-Continent and hence was natural part of Pakistan.