JI slams PM’s policy of confrontation with ECP

ISLAMABAD: JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is following policy of confrontation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other constitutional institutions which is highly condemnable. Talking to newsmen after holding a meeting with the CEC, the JI leader said the attitude of the government was serving the purpose of weakening institutions.
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company , under its Neighbour Community Uplifting Program,has partnered with Karwan-e-Hayat —...
SUKKUR: The police on Tuesday shot dead a most-wanted criminal in an encounter at Sheero Laro in Shikarpur.The police,...
SUKKUR: The Larkana administration removed all stalls and carts from the routes of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto...
SUKKUR: The candidates appearing in the Primary School Teacher and Junior School Teacher exam from the Katcha areas...
SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah has said private schools have been instructed to pay Rs25,000 salary...
SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited Sachal Colony, UC-3, where he attended a meeting hosted...