Wednesday October 27, 2021
JI slams PM’s policy of confrontation with ECP

By Muhammad Anis
October 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is following policy of confrontation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other constitutional institutions which is highly condemnable. Talking to newsmen after holding a meeting with the CEC, the JI leader said the attitude of the government was serving the purpose of weakening institutions.