October 30th last date for Covid-19 vaccination for public transport users in KP

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Tuesday declared 30th of the current month as the last date for completion of vaccination for all the operators, drivers and users of public transport on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa roadways to implement the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in letter and spirit. The decision came at a meeting held with KP chief secretary in the chair, said a handout. According to the decision, a mass awareness campaign would be launched by fixing and displaying banners and awareness material in shopping malls, transport terminals, addas, stands, besides other public places, which should clearly mention the cut-off date and non-provision of public services for those who failed to comply accordingly.
After the cut-off date, as per NCOC decision, an enforcement campaign would be launched to ban the travel of non-vaccinated passengers by taking strict punitive measures.
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company , under its Neighbour Community Uplifting Program,has partnered with Karwan-e-Hayat —...
SUKKUR: The police on Tuesday shot dead a most-wanted criminal in an encounter at Sheero Laro in Shikarpur.The police,...
SUKKUR: The Larkana administration removed all stalls and carts from the routes of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto...
SUKKUR: The candidates appearing in the Primary School Teacher and Junior School Teacher exam from the Katcha areas...
SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah has said private schools have been instructed to pay Rs25,000 salary...
SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited Sachal Colony, UC-3, where he attended a meeting hosted...