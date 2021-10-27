October 30th last date for Covid-19 vaccination for public transport users in KP

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Tuesday declared 30th of the current month as the last date for completion of vaccination for all the operators, drivers and users of public transport on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa roadways to implement the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in letter and spirit. The decision came at a meeting held with KP chief secretary in the chair, said a handout. According to the decision, a mass awareness campaign would be launched by fixing and displaying banners and awareness material in shopping malls, transport terminals, addas, stands, besides other public places, which should clearly mention the cut-off date and non-provision of public services for those who failed to comply accordingly.

After the cut-off date, as per NCOC decision, an enforcement campaign would be launched to ban the travel of non-vaccinated passengers by taking strict punitive measures.