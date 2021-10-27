LHC seeks reply from Pemra on banning indecent drama scenes

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a reply from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on a petition challenging a notification cautioning television channels against airing indecent scenes in dramas.

The M/s Central Media Network Pvt Ltd had filed the petition through Advocate Tassaduq Murtaza Naqvi. The counsel argued that as per contents of the impugned notification, certain complaints had been received from the general public on the Pakistan Citizen Portal about broadcasting of vulgar/bold dressing, bed scenes and other similar activities. However, he said, without disposing of the said complaints, the Pemra put a blanket ban on all the TV channels without specifically mentioning which channel was responsible for such telecasting.

The counsel told the court that the issue regarding decency of hug scenes in dramas had been settled by superior courts in the world and the LHC as well.

Barrister Haris Azmat, on behalf of the Pemra, questioned the maintainability of the petition, saying that the impugned letter had been issued by the competent authority under the powers delegated to him.

Justice Hassan directed the Pemra’s counsel to file a written reply and also asked an additional attorney general to seek instructions from the relevant quarters by November 25. The judge sought assistance from Barrister Ahmad Pansota, who is chairman of Council of the Complaint Cell, Pemra, in the matter.