CM opens uplift projects in Chitral

CHITRAL: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated multiple developments during a day-long visit to Lower Chitral district.

He launched Chitral Economic Zone, which is expected to create 8,000 direct and indirect jobs while an investment of Rs620 million is expected in the said economic zone. The chief minister inaugurated Singoor Bridge, which has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 700 million. Danin Bypass and Ayun Kalash valley bridge have been constructed at a cost of Rs.50 million, Rs. 82million, respectively.

Mahmood Khan inaugurated Rescue 1122 station and BS Block at Degree College, which were established with Rs 64 million and 89 million. He performed the ground-breaking of several projects which includes Kalkatak-Chitral road, Broze bridge and 8 km long Karimabad Road. The projects would be completed at a total cost of Rs 290 million, Rs 50 million and Rs 100 million, respectively.

The chief minister performed the ground-breaking of 46 km long Kalash valley road which would be constructed at a total cost of Rs 4.2 billion. The chief minister also launched the Lower Chitral beautification project worth Rs.280 million. Addressing the public gathering at the Chitral town, Mahmood Khan announced several new projects for the uplift of the district. He announced to give permanent status to employees hired under the settlement of land projects in the district.

The chief minister increased the fire-wood allowance for the government employees from Rs45 to Rs.100 per day. He announced the establishment of a media colony for journalists.