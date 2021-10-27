Top seeds advance to Junior National Tennis next round

LAHORE: Top seeds advanced to the next round in the Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the Under-16 quarterfinals, Nadir Raza Mirza beat Muneeb Majeed 6-0, 6-0, Shaeel Durab beat Shehryar Anees 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, and Asad Zaman beat Kashan Tariq 6-1, 7-5.

In the boys Under-14 pre-quarterfinals, Abubakar Khalil beat Inam Bari 4-0, 4-0; Sameer Zaman beat Nade e Ali 4-0, 4-0; Muzamil Bhand beat Soohan Noor 4-1, 4-1; Nadir Raza Mirza beat Abdul Basit 4-0, 4-1, Shehryar Anees beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 5-3 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-0.

In the boys Under-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abubakr Talha beat Rohan Faisal 4-0, 4-0; Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Rashid Ali 4-0, 4-0; and Abdur Rehman beat Muhammad Ahmad 4-1, 4-1.