Telephone troubles

On October 18, I requested PTCL to close my land line. I had also requested a written confirmation for it. However, I have not received any reply from PTCL even after two reminders. The PTCL staff keep calling and asking why I want to close my land line.
It is disappointing that my issue has still not been resolved. PTCL authorities should take immediate notice and resolve the issue.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
