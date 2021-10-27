Telephone troubles

On October 18, I requested PTCL to close my land line. I had also requested a written confirmation for it. However, I have not received any reply from PTCL even after two reminders. The PTCL staff keep calling and asking why I want to close my land line.

It is disappointing that my issue has still not been resolved. PTCL authorities should take immediate notice and resolve the issue.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi