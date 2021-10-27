Empty words

I have seen all the governments of our country since 1947. Our leaders, be it civil or otherwise, keep exhibiting the same behaviours expecting different results every time. Those not in power always claim that inflation in the country is unbearable. The government always blames its predecessors. However, this sympathy is nothing more than hollow rhetoric.

Our ruling elite comprises billionaires who are never affected by inflation. The few hundred ruling families have so much wealth that they could easily create enough resources to kick-start the economy and provide relief to those who are less fortunate.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad