Wednesday October 27, 2021
World

Myanmar junta boycotts Asean summit

By AFP
October 27, 2021

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei: Myanmar’s junta boycotted a Southeast Asian summit on Tuesday after its chief was banned from the event, deepening the regime’s isolation nine months after it took power in a coup. The virtual gathering kicked off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), with US President Joe Biden as well as China’s premier in attendance.