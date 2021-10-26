Multiple events held to renew polio eradication pledge

ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition highlighting various activities of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme, a motor rally along the Srinagar Highway to raise awareness on polio, as well as seminars, workshops, rallies, and ceremonies recognising the efforts of polio workers were organised in different parts of the country on Sunday to commemorate World Polio Day. Organised by Rotary International and the Pakistan Polio Programme, the events served to renew the call for concerted efforts to eradicate poliovirus.