AC Ferozabad asks KE, SSGC, KWSB to remove connections of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The assistant commissioner (AC) of Ferozabad wrote a letter to three utility agencies of the country on Monday, asking them to stop providing the amenities to the residents of Nasla Tower in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The assistant commissioner, Asma Batool has written a letter to the CEO K-Electric, MD Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, MD Sui Southern Gas Company Limited that plot no. A-193 of the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society will have to be deprived of the utility connections by these agencies in compliance with the SC order of September 22.

The letter further said that the demolition of Nasla Tower is going to start in compliance with the SC order. “Therefore, it is once again requested that the utility connections of the said building such as water, electricity and gas will be disconnected by October 27, 2021, without delay so that further action into the matter may be taken accordingly,” the letter reads.

The assistant commissioner, Ferozabad on October 16 served Nasla Tower residents with an eviction notice that was also published in the newspapers. The notice warned that necessary proceedings under Section 3(i) of the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act 2010 or “other coercive action” might by initiated against the occupants in case they failed to vacate the building within 15 days.