Punjab CM condoles with family over death of MPA Nishat

KABIRWALA: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the family of late MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha here on Monday and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over his sad demise.
The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. During his visit, Usman Buzdar paid homage to the services of late Nishat Ahmed Khan for the country, saying, “With his demise, Pakistan has lost a patriotic figure.”
MARDAN: District police recovered more than 4kg charas and arrested two drug pushers here on Monday. They were...
SUKKUR: The Model Court, Mirpur Mathello, has acquitted the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Haleem...
SUKKUR: As many as 50 illegal electricity connections were removed by the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company on...
SUKKUR: PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the incumbent government has weakened the state and democracy to an extent that...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday said a uniform policy was formulated for the...
ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition highlighting various activities of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme, a motor...