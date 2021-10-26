Punjab CM condoles with family over death of MPA Nishat

KABIRWALA: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the family of late MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha here on Monday and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over his sad demise.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. During his visit, Usman Buzdar paid homage to the services of late Nishat Ahmed Khan for the country, saying, “With his demise, Pakistan has lost a patriotic figure.”