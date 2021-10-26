Ambiguous future

Against his pre-election commitment that when in power he would get rid of the IMF, Imran Khan, since assuming power, has gone right back to it. Every day, the IMF comes up with harsher policies for enhancing Pakistan’s revenue, while poor people suffer and the rich enjoy the fruits of their offshore companies.

Also, the FATF is still not willing to remove Pakistan from its grey list – it seems on the behest of India. This situation will continue till at least April 2022, when the FATF members are due to meet for their next session. It is high time that the government took serious measures to alleviate the problems the people are facing and fix the economy.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi