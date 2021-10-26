Breaking records

Winning is one thing, but winning with 10 wickets in hand is a completely different achievement. Congratulations to Babar Azam and the entire team on getting their first-ever World Cup victory against India. The national team has made every Pakistani proud by defeating India.

Babar Azam continues to establish his reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world. What a befitting reply to those who tried to isolate Pakistan from cricket. Little did they know that cricket and Pakistan are inseparable. It is time for cricketing nations to send their teams to play a role in reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi