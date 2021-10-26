PTI govt’s slogan of change is mere destruction: Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced protests in all districts of the country on October 29, saying the people are going through a difficult period due to inflation and sky rocketing prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was addressing workers at the residence of UC-19 President Abdul Fattah Sheikh in Larkana, where he presided over a meeting of UC workers and office-bearers.

He charged the government of making the lives of people miserable with its incompetent management of the economy, causing a needless increase in tariff of gas, power and cost of fuel and essential commodities. Imran Khan is snatching bread and butter from the nation, he said.

The PPP chairman described the ‘Tabdeeli’ slogan of the PTI government, as more of a destruction and added the incumbent government had failed to bring any reforms or any positive change for the people, even ignoring all the electoral campaign pledges it made with the nation. The PTI led government has even usurped the freedoms and rights enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

He said the people and the party workers are the real strength of the PPP and added the top leadership and workers offered sacrifices for democracy and sovereignty of Pakistan. He also praised and thanked the party workers for their exemplary participation in the October 17 rally besides those in Lahore and Hangu.

Earlier, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was given a detailed briefing by the organization’s officials and workers regarding the problems of the area and their solutions at the residence of UC-19 President Abdul Fattah Sheikh. He heard suggestions and complaints of the workers and officials and also gave instructions for their solution.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the residence of Advocate Asif Soomro to condole his mother’s death and Abdul Razzaq Soomro on the death of his wife. He also inquired from Abdul Razzaq Soomro about his health. Bilawal was accompanied by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, PPP Central Executive Committee member Jamil Soomro and others.