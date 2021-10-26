Canadian HC calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace & stability in Afghanistan were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada. He reiterated that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations, and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.