Tuesday October 26, 2021
Mullah Baradar meets UNDP director in Doha

October 26, 2021
KABUL: The first deputy of the prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with the director of the UN Development Program (UNDP), Achim Steiner, in Doha, Qatar. Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s Qatar based political office said in a tweet on Monday that the two sides discussed the current situation of Afghanistan, economic challenges and treatment for drug addicts. Last week the officials of the Islamic Emirate held talks with five top officials of the United Nations, calling for the release of Afghanistan’s assets and the continuation of humanitarian assistance. Experts said the Islamic Emirate would not be able to satisfy the world through such meetings. “These meetings won’t be effective in releasing Afghanistan’s assets or reduction poverty or providing aid,” said Abdul Naseer Rishtia, a political expert.

