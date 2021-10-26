Mullah Baradar meets UNDP director in Doha

KABUL: The first deputy of the prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with the director of the UN Development Program (UNDP), Achim Steiner, in Doha, Qatar. Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s Qatar based political office said in a tweet on Monday that the two sides discussed the current situation of Afghanistan, economic challenges and treatment for drug addicts. Last week the officials of the Islamic Emirate held talks with five top officials of the United Nations, calling for the release of Afghanistan’s assets and the continuation of humanitarian assistance. Experts said the Islamic Emirate would not be able to satisfy the world through such meetings. “These meetings won’t be effective in releasing Afghanistan’s assets or reduction poverty or providing aid,” said Abdul Naseer Rishtia, a political expert.
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s top general declared a state of emergency, dissolved the government leading country’s democratic...
SHARJAH: Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took five wickets in Afghanistan’s record 130-run rout of Scotland in their...
KARACHI: In view of the continuous depreciation of the Pakistani rupee and soaring oil prices, petrol is likely to...
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to Qatar, an...
SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced protests in all districts of the country on October 29,...
RAWALPINDI: Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ...