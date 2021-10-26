Twin cities brace for winter season

Islamabad: The rain that lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad heralded the onset of winter season in the region.

The atmospheric temperature would further drop in the coming days as cold weather usually starts gripping this region in mid-October every year. A large number of customers were seen buying quilts and blankets in different areas of Rawalpindi including Saddar, Bara Market, Sadiqabad and Commercial Market.

The markets selling used or secondhand clothes have also started receiving huge number of visitors who are interested in buying quilts, blankets, rugs, trousers, shirts, woollies and jackets at comparatively affordable prices.

Abid Ayub, a shopkeeper, said the inflation and poverty have adversely affected the buying power of the customers who cannot afford clothes in the glittering shopping malls so they purchase used warm clothes at low prices from these shops.

The people have started bringing out quilts and blankets from trunks and are preparing for the winter season. With the nights turning cold, traders of firewood, coal, and gas cylinders have also started fleecing the public amid rising demand for these products.

The cold weather conditions are believed to be beneficial in curbing the spread of the dengue virus. So it may bring some relief to the people who are being affected by this virus. A medical report also pointed out that dengue mosquito lay eggs in warm weather. Within a week, these eggs grow into mosquitoes, but in winters, mosquitoes are unable to grow and their population remains low.

The residents of the twin cities have demanded of the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas because non-availability of this essential household commodity always makes life miserable for them in the winter season.